Fox is giving Trump tweets a tough look

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s tweets are getting tough coverage at Fox News Channel, a usually friendly media outlet.

Anchor Shepard Smith led his afternoon newscast with Trump’s actions, which he said “some critics are calling sexist cyberbullying.”

He interviewed “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz, who noted that Trump frequently punches back at critics, but said, “This is a punch where he has actually wounded himself.”

Kurtz said, “It’s perfectly clear to people who are not paid to defend him that he crossed a line.” He said the White House can’t blame the media for harsh coverage since it brought the issue on itself.

Smith also took the unusual step of reading three emails from viewers who criticized him for his coverage of the story.

He said one reader wrote on social media that “Shep is a liberal hemorrhoid” who would better fit on MSNBC.

