FBI, Indiana State Police ask for help identifying credit union robbery suspect

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) The FBI and Indiana State Police have released surveillance photos taken Wednesday during a credit union robbery in Churubusco.

The robbery took place at 9:15 a.m. at the Fort Financial Credit Union located at 702 State Rd. 205.

The suspect is described as being a black male, approximately 5′ 8″ tall, with a thin build. He was wearing dark pants, a white t-shirt and a long shirt/jacket with a fishing style hat according to a joint news release.

He left the bank in an older model dark colored Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana State Police at 260.432.8661 or the FBI at 317.595.4000.