Driver: Brake failure led to crash; 2 hospitalized

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two drivers were hospitalized early Friday after a traffic crash in northern DeKalb County.

Police and medics were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the Steuben/DeKalb County Line and C.R. 39/Old S.R. 27 on a report of a crash there. Crews arrived to find two vehicles off the southeast corner of the intersection.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department crash report, 31-year-old Richard H. Mann of Fort Wayne was eastbound on C.R. 00 North when he said his brakes failed. Mann’s 1999 Dodge Caravan sped into the intersection with C.R. 39/Old S.R. 27 and into the path of a southbound 2013 Ford Focus driven by 24-year-old Timothy M. Morris of Huntertown.

The Caravan hit the right front of the Focus, the report said.

Mann suffered a fracture to his ankle or lower leg, according to the report. Morris suffered a skull fracture, the report said. Both drivers were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Mann was cited for failure to yield, the report said.

