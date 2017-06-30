Decades after devastating fire, Iowa warily allows fireworks

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — For the first time since the 1930s, Iowa residents can legally buy and set off fireworks this Fourth of July, thanks to a new law.

But in the state’s population center of Des Moines and elsewhere, calls for “fun, freedom and fireworks,” are running into local concerns about the danger and simple annoyance of bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.

Officials in many Iowa cities have approved rules that block most fireworks sales and largely prohibit people from setting off the loud and colorful explosives.

It’s led to complaints by some sellers, court action by a fireworks wholesaler and a threat by a lawmaker to reduce local control in the next legislative session.

