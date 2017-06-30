Bicyclist hurt in crash with vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A bicyclist was hurt Friday in a crash with a car.

A car and bicycle collided near East Jefferson Boulevard and Hannah Street on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 2:35 p.m. to the intersection of East Jefferson Boulevard and Hannah Street on a report of a crash involving a car and bicycle. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 the bicyclist was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A white bicylce was left along the edge of the roadway. Police closed Hannah Street from East Washington Boulevard to East Jefferson Boulevard to traffic.

No other information was available.

