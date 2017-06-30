Bates looks to take more of a leadership role at Wake Forest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even as a redshirt freshman, Jessie Bates already felt like a leader last year.

The former Snider safety is ready to take on more of a leadership role as he carries momentum over into his redshirt sophomore season this fall. Bates recorded five interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns – and totaled 100 tackles coming out of the Demon Deacons secondary.

Bates say he hopes to get stronger and quicker this offseason.

Wake Forest recorded their first winning season in eight years last year. It was capped off by a victory over Temple in the Military Bowl.