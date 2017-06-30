3 die in NW Indiana when pickup truck rear-ends semitrailer

LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police say three people were killed when their pickup truck rear-ended a semitrailer in a rural area.

Police say the victims died just after 2 a.m. Friday in the crash along Indiana 10 near the Newton County town of Lake Village, about 35 miles south of Gary.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld, pending notification of relatives.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sulsj6 ) the Newton County Sheriff’s office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Police say a semitrailer was eastbound along Indiana 10 when it began to slow for an intersection and the victims’ Ford Ranger rear-ended the truck.

The truck’s driver was not injured.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.