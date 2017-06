FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are on scene for a crash on Interstate 69 Northbound at the 312 mile marker (Coldwater Road) involving two tractor trailers. One of the trailers is reportedly fully engulfed in flames. The conditions of the drivers are currently unknown.

NewsChannel 15 is continuing to monitor the situation and we will post any developments as they come in. The interstate is currently (5:22 a.m.) restricted in the area.