2 firefighters among 3 hurt after fire in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two firefighters are among three people injured following a fire in Indianapolis that investigators determined was intentionally set.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded Thursday night to the fire at a house on the city’s west side that had been converted into apartments.

Nine people got out of the building. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue another person — a woman in her 40s — from a smoke-filled room on the second floor. She suffered from possible smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

One firefighter had back and neck pain after falling down a flight of stairs. Another had steam burns to his legs.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The department is seeking information on who may have started the fire.

