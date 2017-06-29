White House taps Indiana health commissioner for US surgeon general

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He describes himself as a dad, anesthesiologist, public health advocate and Indiana’s state health commissioner.

Dr. Jerome M. Adams is nominated to become the nation’s surgeon general, the White House announced Thursday. If the U.S. Senate approves the nomination, he would oversee the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a group of more than 6,700 public health professionals in the federal government. Adams also would become a leading spokesperson for the government on public health.

The nomination would be for a four-year term. He would be the nation’s 20th surgeon general.

Adams expressed his gratitude in a tweet.



The nation’s 19th surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, left office April 17. In the meantime, Navy Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams is serving as acting surgeon general.

Representatives across the state have congratulated Adams.