US seeks more security on international flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department is demanding that airlines around the world step up security measures for international flights bound for the United States.

If they don’t, they could face the possibility of a total electronics ban for planes.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the rollout of new security rules on Wednesday.

Compliance with the new rules could lead to removing a ban on laptops and other large electronics from passenger cabins on flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa.

It could also stave off a much-discussed expansion of the ban to flights from Europe.

