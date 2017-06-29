Promenade Park groundbreaking launches Riverfront Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Phase 1 of Riverfront Fort Wayne has officially taken off, with Thursday’s groundbreaking for Promenade Park being the starting point.

Dozens of city officials, major donors and architecture firms workers came out to the Wells Street Bridge on the St. Mary’s River to speak and show support. They also took shovels and turned over dirt to mark the big day.

“This is just a launching pad, the lynch pin for overall development up and down the river,” said Al Moll, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director. “This is a big day because we can actually show some firm proof that this project’s moving forward.”

Costing $17.1 million, construction for Phase 1 starts in July and is expected to be finished by the end of 2018.

“This is a great day,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “It’s been in the works for years. It was probably a decade or so ago that we began to put together the humble beginnings of a study to see if in fact we could really pull this off to help our downtown become a point of destination.”

City Council President Tom Didier says Fort Wayne will fall in love with Promenade Park, which will have a pavilion, plaza, tree canopy trail and children’s play area.

“It’s going to be one of the crown jewels of Fort Wayne when this park is finished,” he said.

Riverfront Fort Wayne launched their official website today. You can go to riverfrontfw.org to learn about all things riverfront.