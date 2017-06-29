Pasztor faces 130 years in prison, sentencing scheduled for Thursday

Associated Press Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who admitted to fatally smothering her two children faces 130 years in prison for those killings.

Thirty-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Elkhart County for the deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

Facebook photo of Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor
Facebook photo of Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor

She pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two murder counts in a plea agreement calling for a 130-year sentence.

Pasztor abducted her children Sept. 26 from their custodial grandparents’ home, prompting an Amber Alert. Their bodies were found the same day inside a stolen car parked behind the Elkhart Police Department, about 70 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Pasztor is also charged in the September shooting death of a former neighbor, 66-year-old Frank Macomber. Her children’s bodies were found inside his stolen car.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts