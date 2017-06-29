Man admits to hiding HIV status from sexual partners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man who police said failed to tell sexual partners in at least two counties that he was infected with HIV, has pleaded guilty.

Travis Ray Spoor, 37, was pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Thursday to three felony counts of malicious mischief after three women told investigators they had sexual relationships with Spoor, who never told them he was infected with HIV. The plea deal calls for Spoor to serve a year apiece for the charges, three total.

As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped an additional charge of malicious mischief.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the women each called police after learning that Spoor was arrested in February 2016 in Kosciusko County for failing to tell a woman he had had sex with there that he was infected with HIV. Spoor was charged with Malicious Mischief then.

After that news broke, the women reported he’d done the same thing to them, according to the affidavit.

One woman said she met Spoor in 2007 or 2008 and carried on a long-term relationship with him, one that included consensual unprotected sex, according to the affidavit. The woman “adamantly denied” that Spoor told her he was HIV positive, the affidavit said.

Another woman said she met Spoor on a social networking site and they dated for three months, during which time they had consensual unprotected sex. She said Spoor never told her he was infected with HIV, the affidavit said.

A third woman told police she met Spoor on an online dating site and they had consensual unprotected sex. She, too, said Spoor never told her he was infected with HIV, according to the affidavit.

It’s not clear from the affidavit whether the woman were infected with HIV. Each woman told police they went to a clinic for testing.

In March, then, authorities in Kosciusko County arrested Spoor again after learning he had allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman he met on Match.com under a false identity. He’s facing a felony charge of malicious mischief involving infected bodily fluids for that incident.

According to the first case, Spoor was diagnosed with HIV in December 2012 and signed a Duty to Warn form Indiana State Department of Health days later that required him to inform his sexual partners of his HIV status.