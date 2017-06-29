Luers grad Jaylon Smith makes surprise visit to alma mater’s football camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith surprised everyone – coaches included – with a visit to his alma mater’s football camp Thursday night at Bishop Luers High School.

Smith flew in early Thursday evening, only notifying the Luers trainer that he was coming so she would leave the door unlocked so he could get it.

Smith helped guide Bishop Luers to four consecutive state titles during his playing days and won Indiana Mr. Football in 2012 along with the Butkus Award as the country’s best linebacker.

He followed that up with three stellar seasons at Notre Dame and was drafted in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys last April.

However, Smith was forced to miss his entire rookie season in Dallas with a knee injury suffered in his final college game – an injury that resulted in nerve damage.

Smith, who’s older brother Rod also plays for the Cowboys, says he’s 100-percent and is ready to go for Cowboys training camp next month.