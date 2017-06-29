John Cena to wrestle in WWE Live event in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The WWE Live Summerslam Heat Wave Tour at Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum will host WWE superstar, John Cena.

WWE Live at the Memorial Coliseum will be held Monday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale starting at $20 at memorialcoliseum.com.

Cena will be part of a ticket that will feature Randy Orton against WWE champion, Jinder Mahal, and AJ Styles against the United States champion Kevin Owens. Additionally, The New Day, 2017 Money in the Bank winner, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte, and more will compete.