INDOT suspends road work for holiday weekend

(WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has issued a moratorium on road work beginning Friday afternoon through the morning of July 5 to account for the huge increase in traffic due to the long holiday weekend.

According to INDOT, road restrictions will be removed to ease traffic flow, however some closures and restrictions will remain on larger projects that cannot safely reopen to traffic. INDOT has directed contractors to pull back barriers and barricades where possible to accommodate the anticipated increase in holiday traffic

Motorists will see the following restrictions remain in effect during the holiday weekend:

Northern Indiana

Sections of I-94 in LaPorte County are reduced to two lanes in each direction for rehabilitation from U.S. 421 (Exit 40) near Michigan City to the Michigan State line. Some U.S. 20/35 ramps are closed with posted detours.

Sections of I-94 in Lake County are reduced to three lanes in each direction for maintenance of three bridges between the Illinois state line and S.R. 912/Cline Avenue (Exit 5).

I-69 lanes are shifted for a bridge replacement project between Union Chapel Road (Exit 317) near Fort Wayne and County Road 11A (Exit 326) near Garrett.

I-469 near Fort Wayne is reduced to one lane in each direction for road construction between U.S. 27/33 (Exit 11) and Minnich Road (Exit 17).

Drivers should anticipate lane shifts on I-65 from the Kankakee River bridge to U.S. 30 due to the I-65 widening project.

I-65 periodic lane closures from U.S. 30 to I-94 for concrete rehabilitation. Barrier wall will remain to block off closed lanes.

Central Indiana

Bridge construction where I-65 and I-465 meet on the south side of Indianapolis requires lane shifts and ramp closures, including:

The I-65 south ramp to I-465 east is closed for bridge construction. A signed detour directs traffic to continue to Southport Road (Exit 103) and return northbound to access I-465 east.

The I-465 east loop ramp to I-65 north is closed for bridge construction. A signed detour directs traffic on I-65 south to Southport Road (Exit 103) and return northbound on I-65.

I-65 south is reduced to two lanes across I-465.

I-70 lanes are shifted for construction at four bridge projects between State Road 9 near Greenfield and the Ohio state line at miles 104, 112, 137 and 154.

I-69 lanes are shifted for construction between State Road 37 (Exit 205) in Fishers and State Road 38 (Exit 219) near Pendleton.

I-69 lanes are shifted for bridge construction at State Road 332 (McGalliard Road) near Muncie.

I-70 near Terre Haute is reduced to one lane in each direction for maintenance on two bridges between U.S. 41/150 (Exit 7) and U.S. 40/State Road 46 (Exit 11).

I-65 lanes near Lafayette are shifted for widening construction between State Road 26 (Exit 172) and State Road 38 (Exit 168).

Southern Indiana

I-69 between I-64 and the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville will have lane restrictions due to concrete patching, joint sealing and bridge work.

U.S. 41 in Evansville restrictions will remain in place for U.S. 41 resurface project between Boonville-New Harmony Road and Virginia Ave.

Fix for 41 – Lane restrictions will remain in place between the Ohio River Crossing and I-69. New restrictions will begin July 5th with 3 lanes of traffic on the Northbound ORX bridge.

I-69 Section 5 (S.R. 37) remains under construction from Bloomington to just south of Indian Creek near Martinsville. The 21-mile construction zone has reduced speeds and partial lane closures throughout.

I-65 lanes are shifted for widening construction from Sellersburg/Speed (Exit 9) to Memphis Road (Exit 16).

Use State Road 46 to access Brown County as State Road 135 is closed north and south of Nashville.

Motorists can learn about traffic and road conditions, crashes and construction on state highways by visiting http://indot.carsprogram.org, calling 1-800-261-ROAD (7623), or dialing 511 from a mobile phone.

They can also subscribe to receive INDOT news and information by text message or email at http://alerts.indot.in.gov. Find links to INDOT’s regional Facebook and Twitter pages at www.in.gov/indot/3074.htm.