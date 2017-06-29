Indiana’s Holiday World makes list of top water parks

Travel site TripAdvisor has released its Traveler’ Choice Awards for the best amusement parks and water parks in the United States. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana came it at number four in the water park category.

According to TripAdvisor, award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

Check out the photo gallery to see the rest of the winners.



TripAdvisor’s top water parks and amusement parks View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 5 - Universal Studios Florida, Orlando 4 - Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles 3 - Magic Kingdom Orlando 2 - Discovery Cove, Orlando 1 - Universal's Islands of Adventure, Orlando 5 - Water Country, Williamsburg, Virginia 4 - Top Water Parks - Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana 3 - Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, Orlando 2 - Aquatica Orlando, Orlando 1 - Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Orlando