Habitat marks 200th home build with downtown celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 200th home build with the framing of the house in downtown Fort Wayne.

Community leaders and staff from Habitat from Humanity will mark the occasion at 9 a.m. at the I&M Plaza at the corner of Wayne Street and Calhoun Street.

One-hour volunteer shifts will begin at 8 a.m. and finish at 3 p.m. Volunteers will frame the house on the plaza before it is eventually deconstructed and moved to Fuller’s Landing off Cook Road.

The home, which will be later occupied by Mia Stevenson, is being partially constructed downtown to provide awareness about what Habitat for Humanity does for the greater Fort Wayne area. It aims to offer unique opportunities to experience volunteering, observe how a Habitat home is built, and learn more about the non-profit.

Habitat is asking the Fort Wayne community to make a one-time donation of $200 in celebration of the milestone. Information on how to donate or volunteer is available on the Habitat website at www.fortwaynehabitat.org/200th-build

Eventual owners of Habitat homes must complete a minimum of 400 hours of sweat equity into the project. They must also pass 20 hours of sustainable homeownership classes and repay their interest-free mortgage back to Habitat.

A standard, 3-bedroom Habitat home has a mortgage per month of approximately $500, which includes taxes and insurance over a 30-year term.

