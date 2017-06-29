FWFD: Sprinkler system saves church from major damage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A small fire at Love Church on East Berry Street Wednesday night was largely put out by the building’s sprinkler system.

Fort Wayne firefighters were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to 1331 East Berry Street, when the fire alarm activated.

Fire officials told NewsChannel 15 the building’s fire suppression united put out most of the flames. Once firefighters got into the building they located a small fire in a storage area. Officials said a pile of items on the floor caught fire and put out a lot of smoke.

The fire was quickly contained by crews and the building was ventilated. Officials said had the sprinkler system not activated there could have been major damage to the church.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how the fire started.