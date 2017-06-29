China’s Xi to visit Hong Kong under heavy security

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

 

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in Hong Kong to mark two decades since China took control of the former British colony.

Xi was scheduled to arrive by plane Thursday for a three-day visit.

The trip culminates Saturday with Xi overseeing an inauguration ceremony for the Asian financial hub’s new leader, Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong authorities were taking no chances with disruptions from protesters and deployed heavy security across the city.

Police and barricades lined the streets around a downtown convention center and hotel complex where Xi was expected to spend most of his time.

Three pro-democracy activist groups said 26 of their members were arrested Wednesday evening for staging a sit-in at a sculpture near the complex.

