“Carpool Conversations” with TinCaps outfielder Buddy Reed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps outfielder Buddy Reed is a man of many talents – and that includes the game of hockey.

Reed joined WANE-TV for the latest edition of “Carpool Conversations” and talked about growing up in Brooklyn with hockey as his first love.

Reed played hockey, baseball, and soccer in high school and eventually decided on baseball while signing to play at the University of Florida.

While with the Gators a picture of Reed pulling Sour Patch Kids from his back pocket and eating them on third base went viral. Reed talks about that story, the tattoo that honors his late grandfather, and his love of The Pirates of the Carribean in this week’s segment!