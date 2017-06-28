Zunica smacks two home runs as TinCaps with fifth in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps scored early and often as they defeated the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7-2, on Wednesday night at Parkview Field. The win was Fort Wayne’s season-high fifth in a row and eighth in the last nine games.

Starting pitcher Adrian De Horta tossed 5 2/3 innings of four-hit baseball allowing two earned runs while fanning six. Relief pitcher Hansel Rodriguez (S) pitched 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to cap off the win.

Fort Wayne (6-1, 32-45) scored early thanks to a pair of extra-base hits. Center fielder Buddy Reed tripled to right-center field in the bottom of the first. He then came across on first baseman Brad Zunica’s two-run shot to the XFINITY Home Run Porch.

Zunica stayed hot as he scored himself and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. with his second home run of the game (13th of the season) high off the Tuthill 400 Club in center to make it 4-0 in the fourth.

The TinCaps pushed their lead to five in the home half of the fifth inning as Reed reached base on a fielding error that allowed third baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza to score.

South Bend (1-6, 40-36) pulled within three runs in the sixth inning when shortstop prospect Isaac Paredes belted a home run to left field, plating two.

Fort Wayne got both runs back quickly, however, as second baseman Nate Easley scored right fielder Jack Suwinski and designated hitter G.K. Young with a triple to right. The TinCaps led 7-2 after six.

Next Game

Thursday, June 29 vs. South Bend at Parkview Field (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps probable Starter: RHP Will Stillman (6.43 ERA)

– Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Bryan Hudson (3.99 ERA)

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn