Young, TinCaps earn walk-off win over Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – G.K. Young single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the TinCaps an 11-10 walk-off win against the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. It’s the second walk-off win for the TinCaps this season.

Fort Wayne (5-1, 31-45) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing, 10-9. With two outs and Hudson Potts at second base, Reinaldo Ilarraza doubled into the left-field corner to score Potts and tie the game, 9-9. Young followed with his first hit of the night to win the game for Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps led, 4-2, after six innings thanks in large part to three solo home runs. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., catcher Marcus Greene Jr., and left fielder Jorge Oña were the three that homered for the TinCaps. Tatis Jr.’s home run tied him for the team lead with 10, Greene Jr.’s homer was his seventh in his last 10 games, and Oña’s long ball was his seventh of the season.

South Bend (1-5, 40-35) took its first lead of the game in the top of the seventh inning. A three-run home run from Kevonte Mitchell put the Cubs in front, 5-4. Yeiler Peguero added to the lead with a double that scored Jhonny Pereda for a 6-4 advantage. Later in the frame, Isaac Paredes knocked in two runs with a single to put South Bend up, 8-4.

Fort Wayne tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, center fielder Buddy Reed brought home two runs with a base hit to right field to cut the South Bend edge to 8-6. Three batters later, with runners on first and second base and two outs, Greene Jr. doubled to the center-field wall to score both runners and tie the game, 8-8.

The TinCaps regained the lead in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Reed grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored the runner from third base to give the TinCaps a 9-8 advantage. Reed finished the game with four RBIs and has knocked in 10 runs over his last four games.

The Cubs tied and then took back the lead in the top of the ninth inning. With runners on the corners and no outs, Roberto Caro hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Pereda to knot the game, 9-9. Vimael Machin followed with a double that scored Peguero to put South Bend up, 10-9.

In all, there were five ties and four lead changes in the game.

