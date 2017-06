FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Holton Avenue on Fort Wayne’s southeast side a little after 9:00. Police told a NewsChannel 15 photographer that the victim was a “kid” but wouldn’t specify his age.

He was taken to the hospital after police said he accidentally shot himself in the shoulder.