Teen breaks both arms in failed dirt bike jump

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A Columbia City teen broke both of his arms in a dirt bike crash Tuesday evening.

Indiana Conservation officers and medics were called just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to private property in the 4000 block of North 50 West outside Columbia City on a report of an off-road vehicle accident there. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was operating a dirt bike on a trail on the property when he attempted a jump and crashed.

According to a news release, the teen broke both arms and was transported by Parkview EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

The crash was investigated by Indiana Conservation officers, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Thorncreek Fire Department, and Parkview EMS.