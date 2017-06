MARION, CO,. Ind. (WANE) Police across the state are searching for a woman they believe to be in danger. 22-year-old Miracle Nevills was last seen Tuesday in Indianapolis.

She was last seen wearing a black head scarf and an olive green shirt.

Anyone with information on where she might be should contact the Beech Grove Police Department by calling 317-782-4950 or email crimetips@beechgrove.com