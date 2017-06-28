Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Columbia City; businesses urged to lock down

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Columbia City are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect near the city’s Walmart store.

The Columbia City Police Department issued an alert around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. It simply stated that police are searching for “an armed and dangerous wanted subject in the area north and west of Walmart.”

Police were urging residents to avoid the area around the Walmart store at 402 W. Plaza Drive. Businesses in the vicinity were also urged to lock down if possible.

Police told NewsChannel 15 the suspect was a “white male.” No other description was given.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the way. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.