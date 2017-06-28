Plan to close 3 Indianapolis high schools faces protests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Public Schools board is facing calls to slow down on making a decision about closing three of the district’s seven high schools after years of declining enrollment.

District administrators are set to announce Wednesday which schools they will recommend for closure following a task force report advocating the action because the district now has about 5,000 high school students in buildings that could handle nearly 15,000. The closings are estimated to save $4 million a year.

About 50 protesters gathered outside the district’s headquarters ahead of Tuesday night’s board meeting. David Greene of IPS Community Coalition says he believes the district is making the closing decisions without evaluating the community impact.

The board could decide in September on closing the schools for the 2018-19 school year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.