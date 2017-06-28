Pair charged with 3-county chase, supply of drugs

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after police said they took officers on a three-county chase with a supply of drugs in tow.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a LaGrange Police officer tried to pull over a 2000 GMC Jimmy for a traffic infraction, but the vehicle sped off toward the town of LaGrange and into Noble County. In Noble County, a Ligonier Police officer and deputies with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department used stop sticks to deflate the Jimmy’s tires, but it continued on.

Down the road, Churubusco Police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies also deployed sticks and blew out all four tires. The Jimmy, though, continued to drive on its rims.

Police were ultimately able to force the Jimmy off the roadway and into a yard just outside Columbia City. The driver – 36-year-old Curt Glass of Kendallville – surrendered there and was taken into custody. His passenger – 31-year-old Autumn Morphew – was also arrested.

Glass faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine over 20 grams, resisting with a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle, maintaining a common nuisance, theft of a firearm, and attempt to destroy evidence.

Morphew was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine over 20 grams, resisting with a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle, visiting a common nuisance, attempt to destroy evidence.