Manley Meats to reopen after workplace accident

ADAMS Co., Ind. (WANE) Manley Meats Inc. in Monroe will reopen Thursday morning. The company closed the store on June 22 after a workplace accident left one man dead and another man in critical condition.

Justin Manley was pronounced dead at the scene while Mark Manley was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Mark has since gone home, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Emergency crews were called to the business around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. According to Sheriff Shane Rekeweg, the two men were pulled from a pit by members of the Monroe Fire Department.

Adams County Coroner Leslie Cook said the two were working on a sewer pit when one or both became unresponsive.

An autopsy determined Justin Manley, 40, died from asphyxia due to drowning caused by hydrogen sulfide gas toxicity. His death has been ruled accidental.

The family-owned business was started in 1962 by Glen and Alice Manley, according to the company’s website. Several family members have helped with the business through the decades. It is currently owned by Marilyn Geyer, Roger Manley, Ron Manley, and Steve Manley.

Manley Meats Inc. posted this message on Facebook:

The store will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. The company offers catering, butchering, canning, and retail operations at its location on South 400 East.