Local cancer patients receive donations as part of national initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the second year in a row, Subaru of America partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to donate items to cancer patients across the country and in Fort Wayne.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne donated 80 blankets, 10 arts and crafts kits, and care cards to patients at the Parkview Cancer Institute on Wednesday.

“We are thankful to Bob Rohrman Subaru and LLS for choosing Parkview as the beneficiaries of these gifts,” said Neil Sharma, MD, president, Parkview Cancer Institute. “It’s our goal to provide compassionate, personalized care to our patients and their loved ones, from diagnosis to survivorship. These blankets, craft kits and care cards not only provide messages of hope to those struggling with cancer but they serve as a symbol of support and encouragement to keep fighting.”

In 2017, Subaru and LLS plan to top efforts in 2016 when the Subaru Loves to Care initiative reached 30,000 patients at more than 250 hospitals through 393 Subaru dealerships.

Parkview officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art, patient-centered and physician-led Parkview Cancer Institute in October 2015. The institute will be connected to Parkview Regional Medical Center, south of Medical Park 11. The $100 million, 175,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2018.

Following the donation, a hard hat tour of the new Parkview Cancer Institute took place. Check out the video below for a glimpse inside.