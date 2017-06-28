Indictment of officers another blow to Chicago police

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)

 

CHICAGO (AP) — Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on charges that they conspired to cover up and lie about what happened when a white police officer shot a black teenager 16 times.

The indictment alleges that one current and two former officers falsely reported the events of Oct. 20, 2014, when Officer Jason Van Dyke killed Laquan McDonald.

The officers’ version of events differs with police dashcam video. The indictment further alleges one of the officers signed off on a false report that claimed the other two officers were victims of an attack by McDonald.

The charges mark the latest chapter in what has been one of the most troubling stories in the history of the Chicago police force.

