FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) I&M is going below ground to improve its electric grid in downtown Fort Wayne.

Crews began working Wednesday on Berry Street near the Allen County Courthouse.

The power company is adding 28 additional manholes and some 45,000 feet of new primary cable. As part of the project, crews will remove 94,000 feet of old cable.

All told, I&M will create 12,555 feet of duct work.