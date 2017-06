ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – Huntington North graduate E.J. Tackett added another piece to his trophy case on Tuesday night as the northeast Indiana native topped Jason Belnome 666-628 to win the Main Event PBA Tour Finals title in Orlando.

Tackett, the reining PBA Player of the Year, has now won three events this season and eight for his career.

Tackett earned $30,000 for the victory and has now made $123, 633 this season according to the PBA’s website.