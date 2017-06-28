Driver loses control, car plows into trees

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kendallville woman had to be treated at an area hospital after she crashed her car into a stand of trees early Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Police Department, Tina Lewandowski, 41, was driving north on County Road 65 just after 12:30 p.m. when she drove off the east side of the road, overcorrected and then lost control, causing her car to leave the road and hit several trees.

She was taken by DeKalb EMS to a hospital complaining of pain to her ribs. Her Dodge Stratus was totaled.

The Butler fire and police departments also responded to the scene.