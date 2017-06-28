Court issues injunction against new Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A preliminary injunction has been issued against a new state law that would make it tougher for girls to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge, two groups first announced in tweets Wednesday night.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued Indiana officials in mid-May over the new law, arguing that it creates “an unconstitutional undue burden on unemancipated minors.” The complaint contends those portions violate the U.S. Constitution’s due process and equal protection provisions, and the First Amendment

Under existing Indiana law, females younger than 18 must either get their parents’ consent to have an abortion or seek permission from a judge. The new law would have required the judge considering that request to also weigh whether the girl’s parents should receive notification of her pursuit of the so-called “judicial bypass,” regardless of the decision on the abortion itself.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who signed the law April 25, has called the measure a “parental rights issue.” The law, known as Senate Enrolled Act 404, was set to take effect Saturday.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s preliminary injunction, in part, reads:

Put simply, this deterrent effect of SEA 404’s proposed parental-notification requirements unquestionably burdens the right of abortion-seeking minors in Indiana. What we must determine is whether that effect amounts to an ‘undue burden.’ … In resolving that issue, we shall address the State’s proffered justifications for the infringements imposed by SEA 404.”

The court heard arguments in the case on June 13.

Planned Parenthood also announced it and the ACLU will have a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the preliminary injunction.