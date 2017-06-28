Columbia City manufacturer to expand, add jobs

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A business that started operations in Columbia City in 1955 with just two employees has announced plans to expand and add 32 employees to its current workforce of 185.

Precision Plastics is one of the top 10 largest employers in Whitley County according to a press release from the Whitley County EDC announcing the expansion.

The company operates an 87,000-square-foot facility at 900 W. Connexion Way where molded components are manufactured for products ranging from airbag safety components to interior cosmetic covers.

The company will add new equipment including several injection molding machines, and will also build an 11,900-square-foot

warehouse for additional space.

“We are excited to be expanding again in Indiana.” said Precision Plastics, Inc. Executive Vice President Ryan B. Richey, “The combination of an amazing work force and progressive state policies that encourage growth made this expansion decision simple.”

The City of Columbia City approved a ten-year tax abatement in support of the project, at the request of the Whitley County EDC. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is offering up to $150,000 in conditional training grants from the Skills Enhancement Fund, and Northeast Indiana Works will assist with on-the-job training scholarships, computer and core competency training, and customized recruitment and employment services.