FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An 18-month tour designed to promote the “move-over” law stopped in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The Spirit Ride stopped at Shoaff Park in Fort Wayne. It featured a casket, with tributes to tow-truck operators.

Move-over laws require motorists to move over when they come up on emergency responders or tow-truck drivers stopped along the roadside. If drivers can’t move over, they must slow down.