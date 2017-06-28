“Bob Chase Way” on the way for War Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His name, face, and most of all his voice are synonymous with Komets hockey, and soon Bob Chase will be immortalized just outside the rink he called home for over 60 years.

Earlier this week the War Memorial Coliseum Board of Trustees agreed to name the circle drive in front of the box office “Bob Chase Way.”

Chase passed away on Thanksgiving morning at the age of 91. He was in his 64th season “radio rinkside” for Komets hockey.

Coliseum officials tell WANE-TV that they haven’t decided on a date for putting up signs, but are considering early October when the Komets report for training camp.