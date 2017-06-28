20 face drug conspiracy charges in northwestern Indiana

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say 20 people in northwestern Indiana are facing federal drug conspiracy charges as part of an investigation into crack cocaine distribution.

The U.S. attorney’s office on Tuesday announced an indictment in the case, which involves residents Gary. Some of them are charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine as well as firearms violations. Authorities say four guns were seized.

It’s part of the ongoing effort by local and federal law enforcement to “remove criminal organizations from the streets of northwest Indiana.” Police in Gary and Hobart provided assistance to federal investigators.

