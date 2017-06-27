Trump says US-India relationship never better

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped off an upbeat meeting with dinner at the White House.

Trump says it is “such an honor” to have Modi at the White House, where the two held several hours’ worth of meetings and events. The president says Modi had been scheduled to visit Washington earlier in the year but had postponed the trip for a local election.

Modi has invited Trump to visit him in India, and followed the offer with a hug.

Modi and Trump spoke in the Rose Garden Monday after a bilateral meeting with senior members of their administrations.

