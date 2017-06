TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) – The Tampa Bay Rays have transferred two-time Gold Glove winner and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.

Kiermaier suffered a fractured right hip while sliding into first base on June 8.

Kiermaier was originally placed on the 10-day IR immediately following in the injury, but moving him to the 60-day opens a spot on the 40-man roster.