Raid turns up cocaine, crystal meth, stolen gun; Ex-bank robber jailed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was arrested early Tuesday after police raided his home and found drugs and a gun.

Torrence J. Larry, 39, was arrested Tuesday on four charges of Dealing Cocaine along with other counts of Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team and detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant at a home at 5507 Brazo Lane, inside the Valley Hills Mobile Home Park off Washington Center Road. According to a news release, detectives were tipped off that Larry was selling narcotics from this home.

After police bought both cocaine and heroin from Larry multiple times, a search warrant was secured, police said.

Inside the home, police found about 10.5 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine, along with a stolen Glock .45 caliber near the drugs in Larry’s bedroom, the release said.

Larry was convicted in 1998 of armed bank robbery and, in 2012, of dealing cocaine, and was released from prison in 2014. He was considered a serious violent felon and was prohibited from having a firearm, police said.