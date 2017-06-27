Northrop grad Colin Brockhouse returning to Ball State for senior season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Colin Brockhouse has been drafted twice now – and each time he’s returned to college.

Brockhouse is heading back to Ball State for his senior season after the junior pitcher was drafted in the 24th round earlier this month by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brockhouse had agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays in principle, but the deal fell through when the team raised injury concerns after an MRI during a physical. Brockhouse had Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow the summer leading into his senior season at Northrop and battled tendonitis for a few weeks this past season in Muncie.

The six-foot-three pitcher was 3-1 this season with a 2.28 ERA in seven games, five of them starts. He racked up 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings, yielding just 17 hits and a holding opponents to a .167 batting average.

Brockhouse, who was drafted in the 37th round by the Pirates last summer but opted to return to school, will look to rehab his arm. He plans to focus on hitting this upcoming season, as he served as a part-time designated hitter for the Cardinals as a junior.