MWL All-Star Logan Allen promoted to Lake Elsinore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All-Star lefty Logan Allen is heading up to Advanced-A Lake Elsinore as the Padres promoted Allen from the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday.

Allen, who struck out the only batter he faced in the Midwest League All-Star game last week, is 5-4 with a 2.11 ERA to lead the TinCaps this summer. In addition to wins and ERA Allen leads the team with 68.1 innings pitched and 85 strikeouts.

Note the following San Diego Padres Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, June 27, 2017

-LHP Logan Allen transferred from Fort Wayne to the Advanced-A Lake Elsinore Storm

-RHP David Bednar transferred from Fort Wayne to the Advanced-A Lake Elsinore Storm

-RHP Ronald Bolaños reinstated from Fort Wayne’s Temporary Inactive List

-RHP Mark Zimmerman transferred from the Short-Season A Tri-City Dust Devils to Fort Wayne (uniform #5)