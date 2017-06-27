‘Many’ expected to speak at public hearing on tax increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday evening will discuss a proposed increase of the local income tax to fund downtown Fort Wayne riverfront development and sidewalks and alleyway improvements.

In April, four city councilmen and Mayor Tom Henry called for a .15 percent increase to the local income tax to fund the city’s planned riverfront development. The plan would raise $9.6 million annually – revenue that would be earmarked for the city’s planned $79 million riverfront development plan and a $40 million project to create 40 miles of sidewalks that would connect city neighborhoods to schools, and repair existing sidewalks and alleyways.

The tax hike would mean the average household with an income of $49,000 would see an increase of $6 per month or $73 a year under the proposal.

The Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Board of Directors voted earlier this month to support the proposed ordinance. In a wane.com poll, though, more than 75 of respondents said they do not support a tax increase to fund riverfront development and sidewalk creation. More than 1,400 people voted in the poll.

City Council will decide its fate.

A public hearing will be held before the council’s discussion at 5:30 p.m. As of 10:30 a.m., 10 residents had signed up to speak, NewsChannel learned. Officials will open the list again at 4:30 p.m. for residents to sign up.

City Council will then discuss and vote on the proposal on July 11.