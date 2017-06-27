Leslie, Loyd, McKinney-Jones among Mad Ants on Pacers camp roster

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday their rookie/free agent camp roster with returning team members Rakeem Christmas, Georges Niang and Joe Young, along with first-round draft pick T.J. Leaf from UCLA, highlighting the team. The full roster is below.

Prior to departing for Orlando on Friday, the Pacers will practice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Assistant Coach Popeye Jones will coach the Pacers Summer League team. The first media availability for the team will be Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. Pacers second-round pick Ike Anigbogu and Edmond Sumner, a 2017 second-round pick acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, will both be available to speak to media at Wednesday morning’s practice.

The Pacers will open play in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against Orlando. The rest of their schedule includes games against Charlotte, Sunday, July 2, at 5:00 p.m.; Monday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m. vs. Miami, Tuesday, July 4, at 3:00 p.m. vs. Dallas; and Thursday, July 6, at a time to be determined. All games will be televised by NBATV.

Indiana Pacers 2017 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Birthdate College/Home Country Last Team (League)

25 Rakeem Christmas F 6-9 255 12/1/91 Syracuse Indiana Pacers (NBA)

6 Isaac Hamilton G 6-4 194 5/14/94 UCLA UCLA Bruins (NCAA)

10 Chris Johnson F 6-6 206 4/29/90 Dayton Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBA G League)

22 T.J. Leaf F 6-10 225 4/30/97 UCLA UCLA Bruins (NCAA)

23 Travis Leslie G 6-4 205 3/29/90 Georgia Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)

28 Augusto Cesar Lima F 6-10 234 9/17/91 Brazil Zalgiris (Lithuania)

16 Naz Long G 6-4 209 8/3/93 Iowa State/Canada Iowa State Cyclones (NCAA)

2 Jordan Loyd G 6-4 210 7/27/93 University of Indianapolis Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)

12 Trey McKinney-Jones G 6-5 220 8/27/90 Miami (FL) Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)

20 Ben Moore F 6-8 205 5/13/95 Southern Methodist SMU Mustangs (NCAA)

32 Georges Niang F 6-8 235 6/17/93 Iowa State Indiana Pacers (NBA)

9 Bubu Palo G 6-1 181 7/9/91 Iowa State Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)

19 Jarnell Stokes F 6-9 255 1/7/94 Tennessee Denver Nuggets (NBA)

3 Joe Young G 6-2 185 6/27/92 Oregon Indiana Pacers (NBA)