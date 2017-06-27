Leslie, Loyd, McKinney-Jones among Mad Ants on Pacers camp roster

Pacers Media Relations Published: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday their rookie/free agent camp roster with returning team members Rakeem Christmas, Georges Niang and Joe Young, along with first-round draft pick T.J. Leaf from UCLA, highlighting the team. The full roster is below.

 

Prior to departing for Orlando on Friday, the Pacers will practice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Assistant Coach Popeye Jones will coach the Pacers Summer League team. The first media availability for the team will be Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. Pacers second-round pick Ike Anigbogu and Edmond Sumner, a 2017 second-round pick acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, will both be available to speak to media at Wednesday morning’s practice.

 

The Pacers will open play in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against Orlando. The rest of their schedule includes games against Charlotte, Sunday, July 2, at 5:00 p.m.; Monday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m. vs. Miami, Tuesday, July 4, at 3:00 p.m. vs. Dallas; and Thursday, July 6, at a time to be determined. All games will be televised by NBATV.

 

Indiana Pacers 2017 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster

 

                No.    Player                        Pos       Ht            Wt     Birthdate    College/Home Country   Last Team (League)

                  25    Rakeem Christmas       F        6-9          255         12/1/91    Syracuse                          Indiana Pacers (NBA)

                    6    Isaac Hamilton             G        6-4          194         5/14/94    UCLA                                UCLA Bruins (NCAA)

                  10    Chris Johnson              F        6-6          206         4/29/90    Dayton                              Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBA G League)

                  22    T.J. Leaf                       F       6-10         225         4/30/97    UCLA                                UCLA Bruins (NCAA)

                  23    Travis Leslie                 G        6-4          205         3/29/90    Georgia                            Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)

                  28    Augusto Cesar Lima     F       6-10         234         9/17/91    Brazil                                 Zalgiris (Lithuania)

                  16    Naz Long                     G        6-4          209           8/3/93    Iowa State/Canada           Iowa State Cyclones (NCAA)

                    2    Jordan Loyd                 G        6-4          210         7/27/93    University of Indianapolis Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)

                  12    Trey McKinney-Jones  G        6-5          220         8/27/90    Miami (FL)                        Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)

                  20    Ben Moore                    F        6-8          205         5/13/95    Southern Methodist          SMU Mustangs (NCAA)

                  32    Georges Niang             F        6-8          235         6/17/93    Iowa State                         Indiana Pacers (NBA)

                    9    Bubu Palo                    G        6-1          181           7/9/91    Iowa State                         Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)

                  19    Jarnell Stokes               F        6-9          255           1/7/94    Tennessee                       Denver Nuggets (NBA)

                    3    Joe Young                    G        6-2          185         6/27/92    Oregon                             Indiana Pacers (NBA)

Related Posts