Fort Wayne’s Akil Watts making name on U.S. U17 National Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After his sophomore season at South Side High School DaMarcus Beasley left Fort Wayne to finish high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. It was a moved that helped propel the Summit City native to four trips to the World Cup with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Two decades later, Akil Watts is looking to follow that same path.

After his sophomore season at Canterbury Watts, like Beasley, moved down to IMG to train in hopes of increasing his chance at an international career in the sport of soccer.

So far, Watts has made the move pay off, as he’s a member of the U.S. U17 team, playing against the best teenagers all across the world.

Listed as a 6-foot, 157-pound defender, Watts was a starter for the U.S. at the 2017 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship in Panama. The U.S. reached the title game and fell to Mexico on penalty kicks as the game was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime.



While disappointed with the title match loss to Mexico, the U.S. did earn one of four spots to represent CONCACAF at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India this October.