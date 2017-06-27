Fort Wayne shelter offering portraits with pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The public is invited to bring their pets to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control during the Three Rivers Festival to get a professional photo with their furry friends. The event will be held at FWACC located at 3020 Hillegas Road from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9 and Monday, July 10.

It costs $15 for each pose and includes a 5×7 portrait and a reprint waiver. There will be opportunities on-site to purchase additional photos, mugs, keychains, and more! The pictures will be taken inside in the comfort of the air-conditioned building. There is no need to make an appointment, just bring your family and your pets! Proceeds from the event benefit our education department and its mission to promote responsible pet ownership.

As a reminder, the pet adoption center will be closed Sunday, July 9 and Monday, July 10 during Picture Your Pet hours noon-6 p.m. For additional information, visit www.fwacc.org or call 427-5508.